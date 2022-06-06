Insider Selling: Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP Sells 876 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.61. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,527,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,044,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

