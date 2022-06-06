Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. 796,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,939. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,215,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 300,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

