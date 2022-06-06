Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.18. 1,265,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,085. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBTYK shares. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 61.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

