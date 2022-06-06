Insider Selling: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells 1,245,183 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 255,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $8,749,050.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 30,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $924,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $5,586,120.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $25,640,000.00.

Shares of PBF traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.30. 5,955,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.