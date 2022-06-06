Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells 4,187 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $15,031.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,201 shares in the company, valued at $869,501.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Aaron Tachibana sold 1,286 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $6,249.96.

Shares of Personalis stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 946,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,410. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 296,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 149,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,636 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 202,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 922,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.