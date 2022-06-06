Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells 1,879 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $158,174.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Theune also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Scott Theune sold 1,678 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $139,341.12.

Plexus stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 87,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Plexus by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

