Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells 1,879 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $158,174.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Scott Theune also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 26th, Scott Theune sold 1,678 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $139,341.12.
Plexus stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 87,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Plexus by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.
Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
