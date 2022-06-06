Insider Selling: Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) VP Sells 638 Shares of Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 481,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,092. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,676,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

