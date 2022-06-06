Insider Selling: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Sells 1,454 Shares of Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.91. 7,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,992,000 after purchasing an additional 460,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after purchasing an additional 177,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,071 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

