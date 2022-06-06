Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.86. 1,780,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.