Insider Selling: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.04. 908,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,572. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,725,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $83,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

