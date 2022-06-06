Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,109 shares in the company, valued at $57,813,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $339,440.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $363,200.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00.

Trupanion stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.63. 308,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -85.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.69.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Trupanion by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

