Insider Selling: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) CEO Sells 47,031 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) CEO David Jukes sold 47,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,504,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Jukes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

On Friday, June 3rd, David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00.

Shares of UNVR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,633,000 after buying an additional 230,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after purchasing an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 140,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.