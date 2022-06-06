Insider Selling: Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Sells 10,832 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $36.43. 847,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $1,892,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

