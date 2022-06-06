Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 1,542 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $59,027.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Brian Richard Hole sold 82 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,116.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 894 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $34,016.70.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 515 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $18,086.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,720.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $85,666.32.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $78,167.43.

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $45.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

