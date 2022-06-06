Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,840.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

XMTR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 345,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.04.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

