Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $40.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $40.00 price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $43.27. 1,182,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,396,406. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. The company has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.