Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 23,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 43.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

