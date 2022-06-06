Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Antje Hensel-Roth Sells 7,121 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.50), for a total transaction of £109,734.61 ($138,834.27).

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,591.50 ($20.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,571.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,805.62. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,285 ($16.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($31.54). The firm has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.30 ($0.72) per share. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($32.20) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($36.50) to GBX 2,700 ($34.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,666 ($33.73).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

