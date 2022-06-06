International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

