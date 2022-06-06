inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,745. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 9,235 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

