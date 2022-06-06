Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 13th (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

IVCBU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,152,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

