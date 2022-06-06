Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sesen Bio (SESN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN):

6/3/2022 – Sesen Bio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2022 – Sesen Bio was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/26/2022 – Sesen Bio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Sesen Bio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Sesen Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Sesen Bio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Sesen Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2022 – Sesen Bio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2022 – Sesen Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2022 – Sesen Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 13.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sesen Bio by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

