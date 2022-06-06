Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN):
- 5/17/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$13.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$14.25.
Shares of APR.UN traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.75. 11,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,515. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$11.91 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.60 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.02.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
