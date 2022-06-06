Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Südzucker (SZU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Südzucker (ETR: SZU) recently:

5/30/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €11.00 ($11.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/27/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €10.30 ($11.08) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/25/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €14.00 ($15.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/19/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €14.00 ($15.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/20/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €10.30 ($11.08) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/20/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €13.50 ($14.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/14/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €13.50 ($14.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/7/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €9.50 ($10.22) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €12.79 ($13.75) on Monday. Südzucker AG has a 1 year low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a 1 year high of €14.62 ($15.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.50.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

