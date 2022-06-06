IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IO Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IO Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IO Biotech.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IO Biotech stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. IO Biotech has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $17.88.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

