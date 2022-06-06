iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IPW opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39. iPower has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

About iPower (Get Rating)

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

