IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IRIDEX (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
