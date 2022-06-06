IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.25.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

