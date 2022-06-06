IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRCP stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

