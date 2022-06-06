Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.03. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

