Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $342.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

