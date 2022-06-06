Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
