Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.98.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $47,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 85.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

