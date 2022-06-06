Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Lowered to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of JXN traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $35.84. 10,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,851. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. Analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 383,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Chelko acquired 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

