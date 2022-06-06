Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 544.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,473,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 185,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $138.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

