Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSEGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0059. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 102.88 ($1.30) on Monday. Jadestone Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.39). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market cap of £479.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.44.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Jadestone Energy (Get Rating)

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.