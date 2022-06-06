Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0059. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON JSE opened at GBX 102.88 ($1.30) on Monday. Jadestone Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.39). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market cap of £479.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.44.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.
Featured Stories
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.