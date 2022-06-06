JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen Purchases 20,000 Shares

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,609,637. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $12.65 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.66. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $120.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

