James J. Whalen Sells 1,662 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $63.71. 154,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,089. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

