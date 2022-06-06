Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamaha Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $19.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.