Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamaha Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.
