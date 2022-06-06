Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $13.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $476.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 139.6% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

