Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Suzuki Motor Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
About Suzuki Motor (Get Rating)
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.