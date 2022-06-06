Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Suzuki Motor Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $119.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.13. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $110.39 and a 1-year high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

