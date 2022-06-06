Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,389,000 after acquiring an additional 189,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

