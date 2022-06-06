Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nissan Motor in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NSANY stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

