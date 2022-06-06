Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Toyota Motor Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

TM opened at $164.81 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $155.05 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.08.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,130,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,440,000 after purchasing an additional 49,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,450,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

