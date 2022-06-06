JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells $122,402.55 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,343. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.89. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $50.31.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

