JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,949 shares of company stock worth $1,470,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JFrog by 22.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

