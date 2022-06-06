JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $19.46 on Monday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.89.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,949 shares of company stock worth $1,470,074. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in JFrog by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

