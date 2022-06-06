John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Upgraded at Barclays

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

John Wood Group stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

About John Wood Group (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

