John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Upgraded at Barclays

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

John Wood Group stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

