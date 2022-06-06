John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £48,400 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WGGet Rating) insider Roy Franklin acquired 22,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($61,234.82).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -13.62. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 150.70 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 266.40 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.18) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.15).

About John Wood Group (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

