John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £48,400 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider Roy Franklin acquired 22,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($61,234.82).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -13.62. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 150.70 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 266.40 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.18) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.15).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

