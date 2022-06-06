Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited’s (NASDAQ:KACLU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 13th

Kairous Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:KACLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 13th. Kairous Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of KACLU opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21. Kairous Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KACLU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

