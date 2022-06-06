Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.16% and a negative net margin of 1,552.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALA. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $602,493.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,045,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,025.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 3,272,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.00. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

