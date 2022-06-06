Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

